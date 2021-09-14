Sameera Reddy’s dad asks her why isn’t she covering her white hair; Actress’ reply will push you to be brave

Sameera Reddy took to her official social media handle and penned a powerful body positivity note. The actress shared a conversation she had with her dad regarding white hair. Her father, "worried about people judging her” and asked the actress why she "isn't covering her white hair," to which the actress said she is not “paranoid” about her look anymore and she takes her own “sweet time and chooses to colour if and when she feels like”.

Sharing two pictures of herself, Sameera wrote, “My dad asked me why I’m not covering my white hair. He was worried about people judging me. I answered ‘So what if they did .. Did it mean I’m old. Not pretty . Not groomed . Not appealing?’ I told him that I’m not paranoid about it like I I used to be and that freedom is liberating. I used to color every 2 weeks so nobody could catch that line of white . Today I take my own sweet time and choose to color if and when I feel like.”

Sameera further added, “He asked me why I should be the one to change the conversation? I said why not. I know I’m not alone.The shift and acceptance only begins when old thought processes are broken. When we can just let each other be. When confidence can just find it’s way naturally and not hidden behind a mask or cover . My dad understood . As I understood his concern as a father. Everyday we learn we move forward and we find peace in small shifts . And it’s those small steps That take us to much bigger places.”

On the professional front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka. Sameera was also seen in Prakash Jha’s 2012 political drama Chakravyuh alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Rampal and Abhay Deol.