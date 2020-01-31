PHOTOS: Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Tamannaah Bhatia goes deglam as she arrives at the airport

Tamannaah Bhatia has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport. Check out her latest pictures.

The stunning beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has a massive fan following not only down in the South but also in the Bollywood film industry. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress knows how to nail everything with perfection – be it her acting prowess or be it her unique style statements and outfits. The last few years have proved to be quite lucky for Tamannaah as she has been giving back to back hit movies much to the excitement of her fans.

The paparazzi wait eagerly to click the Petromax actress whenever she makes a public appearance. Tamannaah has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs again as she landed at the airport. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress opted for a completely deglam look and sported a pair of round shaped glasses. She wore a Tom & Jerry themed cardigan which she teamed up with a pair of blue denims and white sneakers. The actress also smiled back at the paps while getting clicked.

Check out the latest pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia below:

(ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia looks entrancing in a salwar suit as she arrives at the airport; View Pics)

On the professional front, Tamannaah has been applauded a lot for her stellar performance in her last few movies that include Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Petromax. The talented actress will be next seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddique in the Bollywood movie Bole Chudiyan which has been directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. She has also been roped in for the Telugu comedy drama That is Mahalaxmi which happens to be a remake of the 2014 starrer Queen.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More