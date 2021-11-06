PHOTOS: Satyadev & Nithya Menen attend the trailer launch of their retro comedy film Skylab

Satyadev and Nithya Menen are teaming up for sci-fi period drama Skylab.

The movie was announced a few months ago in July and first look and teaser, which created quite an intrigue among the audience. Today, both the lead actors came together to launch the trailer in Hyderabad.

The trailer narrated the story set in a remote village called Bandalingampally back in 1979 when NASA’s space station Skylab was disintegrated and was feared to rain down on the earth. Menen plays the role of Gauri, a zamindar’s daughter who aims to create her own identity. Anand, a self-centred doctor who always puts his own interest above that of others and returns to his village to open a clinic.

While Satyadev was spotted in yellow sweatshirt and jeans, Nithya Menen kept simple and casual in a kurta and palazzo at AMB Cinemas.

Skylab is directed by Vishvak Khanderao and also stars Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead role with Tanikella Bharani, Tulasi, Vishnu and Anusha in supporting roles. Prashanth R Vihari is composing tunes for the movie. Skylab is being produced under the banners Byte Features and Nithya Menen Company.

On the other hand, Nithya Menen is currently working on Bheemla Nayak opposite Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. Satyadev has a string of movies lined up for releases and is also gearing up to debut in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar for the upcoming movie Ram Setu.