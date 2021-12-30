PHOTO: Sharwanand and Amala's bilingual film Oke Oka Jeevitham teaser launched

Sharwanand and Amala's Oke Oka Jeevitham trailer event took place yesterday night in Hyderabad. The trailer was launched by actor Suriya as it is a bilingual film and will release in Tamil and Telugu. The teaser gives insight into the film which is based on time travel and emotions.

Sharwanand plays the role of musician, wherein Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are his best buddies. Ritu Varma and Amala Akkineni will be seen as Sharwanand’s girlfriend and mom respectively. The protagonist and his team plan to travel back in time to relive in a few major sequences of their respective lives.

Sharwanand along with Amala and the team posed for the cameras at the trailer event launch. Take a look at pics here:

Bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie has cinematography by Sujith Sarang, and music by Jakes Bejoy, while director Tharun Bhascker has also written the dialogues.

Meanwhile, Sharwanand was last seen in multi starrer movie Maha Samudram alongside Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel, which got mixed reviews at the box office. Sharwanand will next be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna for the movie Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, written and directed by Kishore Tirumala.