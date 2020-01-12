PHOTOS: Shraddha Srinath, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ram Pothineni own red carpet like a boss at Zee Telugu Awards

Young stars Shraddha Srinath, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ram Pothineni made heads turn with their red carpet looks at the Zee Telugu Awards. Take a look

The past decade witnessed the entry of some new talents in the Tollywood actress. Amid the newcomers, there have been two ladies who have taken over the industry with beauty and panache soon after they made their big screen debut. We are talking about Shraddha Srinath and Nidhhi Agerwal who have been in the industry for a couple of years now but have managed to carve a niche for themselves in no time with their stupendous acting skills and onscreen presence.

Recently, the ladies graced the prestigious Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020 and they were a sight to behold. Interestingly, along with them superstar Ram Pothineni also nailed his red carpet look. In fact, the three young actors owned the red carpet with their stunning looks. Shraddha, who has won our hearts with her performance in Nani starrer Jersey, opted for the black off shoulder gown for the event. On the other hand, Nidhhi wore a baby pink colour sleeveless gown with silver embroidery while her iSmart Shankar co-star Ram Pothineni opted for a monochrome shirt which he paired with black trousers.

Take a look at Shraddha Srinath, Nidhhi Agerwal and Rami Pothineni’s red carpet look from Zee Cine Color Awards 2020:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is set to have a busy year ahead as she has five interesting movies in the pipeline which include Krishna And His Leela, Godhra, Chakra, Maara and Rudraprayaga. For Nidhhi fans, 2020 is coming with a cinematic treat as well as she is working on Ashok Galla film. Besides, she is also making her Tamil debut with Lakshman directorial Bhoomi. On the other hand, Ram will be seen in Kishore Tirumala’s Red this year.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

