PHOTOS: Shriya Saran has moved back to India with husband Andrei Koscheev; Goes house hunting

South and Bollywood beauty Shriya Saran has finally bid goodbye to her home in Barcelona. Shriya and her husband Andrei Koscheev were stuck in Barcelona for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now, they are finally back in India. The actress was spotted yesterday with her husband Andrei as they were house hunting in Mumbai.

One can see in the photos, Shriya is looking pretty and happy as always with her better half. The couple has been searching for a new home ever since they have returned. Earlier, as they reached Mumbai, Shriya shared a cab selfie with Andrei Koscheev and captioned it, “We are back. It is good to be back (sic)."

Take a look:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shriya shared her learnings from the lockdown. She said, "I had come to Barcelona just for two weeks as my husband was here, but then suddenly there was a lockdown. Then one week, led to another and then one month to the next, and before you realize it's been a year. Ever since I was 18, I have never lived in a city for more than 2 weeks because I was always shooting and travelling. But a movement is really important for me, so I got back to dance and started doing a lot of Kathak, and started reading a lot more. I miss going to the theatres, but somewhere I have got used to sitting at home and watching a movie. My husband and I even bought a projector, so it felt like we were going to a movie but at home."

On the work front, Shriya will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actress will be seen opposite in the upcoming magnum opus starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role.

