PHOTOS: Shriya Saran & husband Andrei Koscheev make a stylish couple as they step for a dinner date in Mumbai

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev were papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. The couple, who never shy away to flaunt their love for each other, yet again caught eyes with their PDA moment. The couple made a stylish appearance and posed for shutterbugs in happy smiles.

In photos, Shriya can be seen looking absolutely beautiful in a pastel green coloured dress that features floral embroidery. With subtle and bare accessories, she kept her open tresses to one side and completed the look. The actress also posed with her husband, who wore a basic checkered shirt and blue jeans. Shriya and Andrei complemented each other's looks very well.

While one kept it super stylish, the other opted for a basic outfit and totally made for an adorable couple.

Check out pics here:

After dating for a few years, lovebirds Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. These two welcomed their firstborn Radha in January 2020.

Up next, Shriya Saran will play the female lead in Chandru's directorial Kabzaa. The actress will be seen in the role of Madhumathi in this upcoming action entertainer, which will have Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep in the lead. The actor has come on board this project to play the fascinating character of Bharagava Bakshi

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is busy shooting for the Hindi film Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the venture is the second installment in the 2015 drama Drishyam. The film received a positive response from the audience.

