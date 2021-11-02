PHOTOS: Shriya Saran locks lips & dances with husband Andrei Koscheev at a Diwali party

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST  |  23.1K
   
Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev are one such couple, who never miss a moment to flaunt their love with cosy pics. Yet again, the couple's romantic picture has grabbed everyone's attention. The actress shared a photo where she can be seen sealing a kiss with her dear husband at the Diwali party. 

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the Diwali party. Clad in traditional wear, while Shriya wore a yellow saree, Andrei dressed up for the night in a vase coat. The couple also danced their heart out on Bollywood songs. 

Shriya Saran and Andrei are making sure to have the best time during the festive season as they are attending various Diwali parties. Yesterday also, the actress shared a PDA-filled pic with her husband from a party.

Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev secretly got married in 2018. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Radha in 2020 during the pandemic. Shriya, who was in Barcelone then, kept it a secret and only revealed about having a baby last month. 

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran appeared as a special guest on Nagarjuna hosted show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 for Diwali special episode. She has a couple of Tamil films to release- Naragasooran with Arvind Swamy, a Telugu film called Gamanam and a cameo role in RRR.

