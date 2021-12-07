PHOTOS: Shriya Saran rocks cut out puffy sleeves top with maxi skirt and gucci shoes; Yay or Nay?

The days of wearing pale colours to cocktail nights are officially over. Meaning, do we have a pretty story to narrate?

Trust Shriya Saran to pull off any outfit with absolute ease and confidence. The stunner has shared another eye-grabbing look in a simple maxi skirt and top. One can see, Kajal Aggarwal is all glammed up in an out puffy sleeves to silhouette having a net around arms. She paired up the top with a floral dress skirt and expensive Gucci heels which are in gold worth 30,000. Her look is an inspiration we all need for a perfect romantic date night out.

For makeup, Shriya let her eyes do all the talking as she went with kohl-lined eyes, pink lip colour, rosy cheeks, and filled-in eyebrows. For hair, she decided to keep it retro and accessorized her look with a pair of diamond earrings.

Shriya Saran opted this look for the event of her upcoming film Gamanam. What are your thoughts on Shriya's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran will be seen next in the Kollywood film Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren. The actress is also awaiting for the release of the Gamanam film, which has been postponed due to COVID-19. She will also be seen playing a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian movie RRR.