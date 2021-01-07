PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan aces an all black casual look as she is papped at Hyderabad airport

Shruti Haasan was all smiles as she posed for the paps at Hyderabad airport. Check out her photos below.

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan was spotted at Hyderabad airport today. The stunner who has been travelling a lot for the shooting of her upcoming films and back home in Mumbai, was papped in her best casual look. Shruti opted for boyfriend jeans, tank top and shirt as her travel outfit. The actress aced an all-black look and was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Recently, Shruti met her BFF Tamannaah Bhatia on the first day of 2021.

Shruti took to social media and shared a couple of photos from their met. She wrote, "Happy new year to you from 1202..so happy to see my lovely tam tams on the first day of the new year !!!." Meanwhile, she is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film titled, Krack, co-starring Ravi Teja. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the Telugu film is set to release this Sankranthi 2021. It also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in important roles.

Besides Krack, Shruti Haasan will also be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam. The film is being directed by SP Jananathan. The political thriller has been co-produced by Sethupathi himself and D. Imman is on board as the music composer. Shruti is also a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

