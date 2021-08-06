PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan adds touch to her stunning outfit with black lipstick as she gets papped in Hyderabad

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actresses in Indian cinema. Be it speaking her mind out or acing any outfit stunningly, Shruti handles it with ease. The actress paved a niche for herself by working in different lingual industries. Being an avid social media user, Shruti enjoys a huge fan base on all social media platforms. And if you notice clearly, one thing is quite visible that Shruti Haasan is a big-time black lover. She can live in black, all day every day and although the colour is the same, each outfit is unique and stylish in its own way. Today, Shruti was papped in Hyderabad and oh my god, her diva-like outfit is a delight to the eyes.

Shruti Haasan was spotted looking gorgeous as she donned an all-black outfit from head to toe and not to miss lipstick too. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a leather mini skirt, a black mesh crop top, and a unique silver neckpiece. The actress added glam to a new level with her black lipstick with this stunning outfit. However, Shruti, who chooses comfy over anything, went with black sneakers to complete the entire look. Take a look at the photos here:

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares glimpses from the sets as he gets busy with a photoshoot

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan is currently working on the Prabhas starrer and pan Indian flick Salaar. This movie is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 1(2018) fame. Salaar is an action drama simultaneously being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The actress is also starring opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil movie Laabam.