PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika papped post dinner date in Mumbai

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika were spotted together yesterday post their dinner date in Mumbai. One can see, Shruti is sporting an all-black outfit and is looking stylish as ever while Santanu keeps it cool in casuals. The alleged couple posed for the paps before making their way inside the car.

Shruti and Santanu have yet not confirmed officially about their relationship but evidently, they look too much in love and inseparable. Be it spending time together at home or cooking food for each other, Shruti and Santanu have been setting major couple goals through their posts on social media.

Check out their latest photos below:

In a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Shruti Haasan had said, "I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and have never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

