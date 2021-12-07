Photos: Shruti Haasan & beau Santanu Hazarika welcome December with Christmas cheer

The season of lights have begun. Shruti Haasan and her beau Santanu Hazarika has begun prepping for Christmas. Shruti Hassan took to Instagram and shared a few pics and videos with her boyfriend Santanu as they decorated their home with Christmas trees, lights and gifts. Clad in black outfits, they gave a hint of festive feel with red hats. She also shared each step of they decorated their Christmas tree and the result is amazing.

Shruti Haasan has been dating Santanu Hazarika since more than an year. Speaking about she met Santanu in an exclusive Pinkvilla Interview, she said then. Shruti said, “I think we did (crossed paths) a couple of times and we completely just walked past each other.” Shruti also spoke about the fact that she started chatting with Santanu online first and realized that both of them have a lot of common interests like their love for art, Swedish metal band Meshuggah and graphic novels.

On the work front, Shruti is working on Prabhas starrer Salaar. The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. She has also joined NBK's untitled film as the female lead, which is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni.