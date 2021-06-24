PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan flaunts her post workout glow and reveals her motivation mantra

Shruti Haasan is one of the talented stars in the Indian film industry. With her many talents like acting, singing, music composer, scriptwriter, fitness freak, Shruti paved a niche for herself as a multifaceted personality. The Krack actress is an avid social media user and enjoys a fan base of 16 Million followers on Instagram itself.

On Thursday, Shruti Haasan shared pictures of herself post workout session. The actress revealed that after a taking break in the lockdown, she is back to training hard by pushing mentally and physically. Clad in black top and long hair, Shruti can be seen looking goofy, glowy and beautiful as always in the photos. Sharing the picture, Shruti also revealed her motivation mantra for working out hard and said, "Back to training hard!!! Loving that burn and glow knowing I’m strengthening my body and my mind - only the toughest steel for the getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset #letsgo tell me what work outs you love ?? I’m obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90s music for HOURS."

A few days ago, after a long while, as the coronavirus lockdown was lifted, Shruti Haasan stepped out with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika to spend some quality time in the city. The pictures of the couple looking all funky and stylish went viral on social media platforms.

Also Read: SPOTTED: Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika twin in colour coordinated look as they step out after 3 months

On the work front, Shruti Haasan recently appeared in a cameo role for the blockbuster hit Vakeel Saab, opposite Pawan Kalyan. Vakeel Saab broke the box office records and received a phenomenal response from the audience. Shruti has two big projects lined up this year. She will be seen in the pan Indian film of Prashanth Neel’s Salaar opposite Prabhas in Telugu and she is currently awaiting the release of an upcoming Tamil political thriller titled Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.