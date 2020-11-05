  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan gets papped in all black as she steps out for jogging in Hyderabad

Shruti Haasan looked comfy at her best as she enjoyed the music while jogging in the evening
11325 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan gets papped while jogging PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan gets papped in all black as she steps out for jogging in Hyderabad
The gorgeous South and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan was recently spotted on the streets of Hyderabad as she stepped out for her jogging session. She opted for an all-black outfit with black sneakers and a cap. The stunner looked comfy at her best as she enjoyed the music while jogging in the evening. The stunner knows how to stay fit even during her busy schedules and is taking a natural way to workout. Shruti looked super happy and posed for the shutterbugs. Check out photos below. 

Meanwhile, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, Shruti unveiled a common display image for her father. "It's my honour to release the common display picture for my dearest father @ikamalhaasan s birthday on nov 7 th created by his wonderful loving fans," she captioned it. Fans of the Tamil star have been showering him with advances birthday wishes already. 

Meanwhile, check out her latest photos below: 

Shruti Haasan's upcoming film with Ravi Teja titled Krack will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2021. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood. Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

