PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan is giving out major fitness inspiration to her fans as she goes for a jog

As she stepped out, she got surrounded by the shutter bugs who clicked her pictures as she continued her jog after a short walk. She also managed to pose for them as she kept on jogging.
3330 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2020 07:57 pm
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan is giving out major fitness inspiration to her fans as she goes for a jog
Well, it looks like celebrities are slowly getting back to being normal, as they are getting spotted by the paparazzi almost every day. Wearing masks every time we step out has become the new normal and celebrities are also following the same. Shruti Haasan, who was spotted yesterday when she stepped out to feed the stray dogs, has made the headlines today too after she stepped out to take a jog with a face mask.

She was seen in black yoga pants and black tee and black protective mask. As she stepped out, she got surrounded by the shutterbugs who clicked her pictures as she continued her jog after a short walk. She also managed to pose for them as she kept on jogging. Well, it looks like nothing can stop the Krack actor from keeping up with her fitness routine. Check out the photos of Shruti Haasan from her jogging session today right here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Krack with Ravi Teja. The Gopichand Malineni directorial marks Shruti Haasan’s reentry to the Tollywood industry. Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. She will also be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam. The SP Jaganathan directorial has Kalaiyarasan, Sai Dhansika, Harish Uthaman, Sathish, Danie, and Jagapathi Babu in other key roles.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

one def shouldnt work out with a mask on or with make up on..these pics r just for publicity sake

