PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan is giving out major fitness inspiration to her fans as she takes a jog in Hyderabad

The sultry siren, Shruti Haasan is giving out major fitness goals to all her fans and followers as she takes a jog in Hyderabad. The actress was spotted wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
The southern diva, Shruti Haasan was spotted in Hyderabad as she stepped out for a jog. The sultry siren, Shruti Haasan is giving out major fitness goals to all her fans and followers as she takes her jog in Hyderabad. The actress was spotted wearing shorts and t-shirt. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be essaying the female lead in the upcoming drama called Krack. The film will feature, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The film is helmed by ace south director, Gopichand Malineni. The film will star Ravi Teja as a tough cop.

The first look poster of Krack features the lead actor Ravi Teja in his cop avatar. The fans and followers of Ravi Teja were very impressed with the first look poster of Krack. The second look poster of Krack, features, Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja in a traditional look. The film's lead stars are seen riding a bike in the second look poster. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting to see Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja back on the big screen.

Check out Shruti Haasan's photos

The south actress, Shruti Haasan will also feature in the upcoming film, Laabam. This film will also star makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Shruti Haasan has reportedly sung a song for the upcoming southern drama.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

