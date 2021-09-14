PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan goes all black in latex pants and leather jacket at the airport; Yay or Nay?

Shruti Haasan's fashion evolution has been splendid and she is turning enough heads with her style statement. Be it at the airport or dressing up for an event, Shruti makes sure to put the right fashion foot forward. She never fails to leave us spellbound when it comes to wearing an all-black outfit.

Shruti is slaying yet again in head to toe black look and we cannot get enough of it. One can see, the actress opted for latex pants which she paired with a black top and leather biker jacket. The Vakeel Saab actress accessorised her outfit with a layered neckpiece and completed her look with centre-parted hair tied in a neat ponytail. Clearly, nobody better than Shruti Haasan can pull off an all-black look so effortlessly.

Take a look at her photos below:

On the work front, after Vakeel Saab and Laabam, Shruti Haasan will be seen in Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, Salaar is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Amritha revealed that Shruti's look in Salaar will be totally new. Adding much curiosity, Shruti Haasan's hair, makeup and outfits will change with the movement of scenes.