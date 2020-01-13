PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan keeps it casual yet looks super stylish as she steps out in the city

Shruti Haasan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a food store in the city. Check out her latest pictures.

Bollywood and Southern beauty Shruti Haasan is a complete storehouse of talent and has showcased her acting prowess in almost every movie of hers. Shruti, who is the daughter of South megastar Kamal Haasan, is also an amazing singer and has performed in numerous international concerts which she continues to do so even now. The Vedalam actress has given stellar performances in numerous Bollywood and South movies for which she has been lauded both by the audiences and film critics.

Shruti Haasan is also considered to be a fashionista who is known for her unique style statements. The paparazzi often wait eagerly to click her whenever she makes a public appearance. Recently, the Laabam actress has been snapped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out of a food store in Mumbai. The Luck actress looked super stylish in a casual pink t – shirt which she teamed up with a pair of black high waist denims and matching shoes. She also sported a pair of cool, black shades.

Check out the latest pictures of Shruti Haasan below:

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie Laabam in which she has been paired up opposite Vijay Sethupati. The much – awaited movie has been backed by SP Jananathan. The Gabbar Singh actress had lent her voice to Elsa’s character in the Tamil version of the animated Hollywood movie, Frozen 2 some time back. Shruti had even bagged her first ever international series titled Treadstone last year. She portrays the role of an Indian – origin assassin named Nira Patel in the action drama series.

