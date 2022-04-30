PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan looks beautiful in a slip-on dress, gives a goth touch with her bold makeup

Shruti Haasan's love for goth fashion is known to all and every time she tries on a new look we cannot help but admire it. Yet again, the Salaar actress has given us inspiration on how to ace goth fashion in a slip-on dress with her bold yet subtle make-up. The actress took to her Instagram and went the unusual way as she skipped her classic black outfit and opted for a blue satin slip-on dress.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics flaunting a new gothic look. The actress looked pretty as ever in a slip-on dress and added a touch of her signature goth look with her make-up. She kept her makeup very subtle yet quirky with pink lipstick, liner and blue shade lens matching with the outfit. With chunks of silver chains on the neck, the diva completed the look.

Shruti Haasan has the ability to pull off any look with ease and conviction. Shruti Haasan knows how to turn attention when it comes to fashion, whether she’s wearing joggers to the airport or pulling off a tomboyish style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan’s next release will be Prashanth Neel’s Salaar with Prabhas. This action-thriller has been financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, The project also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. Salaar is expected to release in cinema halls on 14 April.

Furthermore, the star will also be sharing the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming venture temporarily named, Mega154. Helmed by KS Ravindra's directorial, the film will mark Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan's first venture together.

