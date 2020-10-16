PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan looks chic in her stylish outfit as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs

The actress Shruti Haasan was clicked in Hyderabad by the shutterbugs as she stepped out looking stylish as ever. Check out the photos.

The southern beauty Shruti Haasan surely knows how to make heads turn with her style statements. The actress was clicked in Hyderabad by the shutterbugs as she stepped out looking uberchic. The actress was spotted in a pink top and black pants along with a mask. The actress is surely winning hearts with her impeccable style statements. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the sultry siren Shruti Haasan are always delighted when the actress shares photos and videos on her Instagram account.

The latest pictures of the actress have left the fans very impressed. The actress is also known to be a fashionista. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming drama called Krack. The upcoming film Krack is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The much awaited cop drama will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The film is expected to be high in action. The makers of Krack had previously released the film's teaser.

Check out the photos

The fans and film audiences loved the teaser of the Ravi Teja starrer and are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. The film was slated for a release but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The makers of the Ravi Teja starrer also released the first look poster of Shruti Haasan and the fans just loved it.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan looks enchanting in her black outfit & bold red lips; Calls it a party of one)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×