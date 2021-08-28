PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan looks like a total boss babe as she gets spotted in her signature all black look

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses, who is called a Goth beauty, because of her all dark look. Shruti Haasan is a big-time black lover. She can live in black, all day every day and although the colour is the same, each outfit is unique and stylish in its own way. The actress was yet again spotted by paparazzi flaunting her all black signature look in Mumbai.

The actress wore a black velvet crop top and knee-length shorts, making a fashion statement. She accessorised her look with an assortment of chunky silver jewellery and black nails. Her tote bag and heels add oomph to overall look as one of the most stylish. She was seen enjoying an evening in and about the city of Mumbai. Take a look at the photos here:

Shruti Haasan also posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. Her peachy makeup looks extremely perfect with the all black outfit.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is basking in the success of two blockbuster Telugu movies Krack and Vakeel Saab. She is currently busy shooting for Prabhas co-starrer Salaar, directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. She is also looking forward to the release of an upcoming Tamil political thriller titled Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi as the lead. The film is set to release in theatres on September 9, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.