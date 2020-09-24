  1. Home
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan makes heads turn in her chic all white outfit

The gorgeous diva was making heads turn with her divine looking outfit and sultry looks. Shruti Haasan was clicked by the shutterbugs in her chic outfit.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 11:22 pm
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan makes heads turn in her chic all white outfit
The sultry diva Shruti Haasan was clicked by the shutterbugs in an all white coloured outfit. The gorgeous diva was making heads turn with her divine looking outfit and sultry looks. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans and followers of the actress are always delighted when the diva shares latest pictures of her on social media. The actress who will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film Krack alongside Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, has been actively sharing videos and photos from her routine life. 

Even during the lockdown period the actress was actively sharing videos of her cooking and working out. The southern beauty has shared some candid photos and videos on her Instagram account, and the fans are absolutely delighted. On the work front, the actress will be seen as the lead in Krack and will also feature in the much awaited drama called Vakeel Saab. This film will have Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The highly anticipated film Vakeel Saab is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. 

Check out the photos

The news reports state that the stunning diva, Shruti Haasan will be essaying the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife. The news reports state that the Venu Sriram directorial is a remake of Bollywood blockbuster called Pink. All eyes are on Shruti Haasan for her role in the Pawan Kalyan starrer. The film's first look has received a lot of positive responses from the audience members. 

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan indulges in some midnight makeup experiments and the result turns out to be amazing; See PHOTOS)

Credits :kamlesh Nand

