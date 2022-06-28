PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan motivates fans to be weird, says 'Progression does not always mean progress’

Shruti Haasan is known to have a unique personality and her fans love her for it. She keeps on treating the netizens with fun posts on social media. This time as well, the diva took to her Instagram handle and posted some goofy pictures, her expression took the cake. The Salaar actress motivated all to stay weird. Posting these photos, she wrote, "Progression does not always mean progress...stay weird lovelies - sending you love."

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan enjoyed a relaxing Sunday this weekend. The Vakeel Saab star dropped some sneak peeks from her lazy day on the photo-sharing app, along with the caption, "I had a beautiful day … those are special .. rainy lazy and filled with hope .. grateful for me I’ve become and the souls That surround me @santanu_hazarika_art."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is many thrilling projects alongside bigwigs from the industry in her kitty. Initially, she awaits the release of her pan-India drama Salaar, with Prabhas as the protagonist. This highly-anticipated flick was to be out in theatres on 14 April this year, but now the release has been delayed. The final release date for Salaar has not been announced yet.

The star will also share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi in director Bobby's next. Titled Chiru154 for now, the venture is slated for Sankranthi 2023 release. The Megastar is likely to play a cop in this yet-to-be-titled film. It has further been declared that the title teaser of Chiru 154 will be unveiled soon.

The movie has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the renowned banner of Mythri Movie Makers. As the makers have already finished around 40 percent of the shoot, the next schedule of the movie is said to start in July this year.

