PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan nails the airport look in a comfy dress and boots as she returns from Goa

Shruti Haasan was all smiles for the paps and striked a pose before making her way out of the airport.

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as she returned from Goa. The stunner recently wrapped up the Goa schedule of her upcoming Telugu film, Krack co-starring Ravi Teja. Shruti managed to grab our attention in her comfy yet stylish airport look. The actress opted a comfy dress that she paired with a pair of black ankle boots and Givenchy logo-print cross-body bag. Shruti Haasan was all smiles for the paps and striked a pose before making her way out of the airport.

Talking about Krack, the upcoming film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. S Thaman is on board as the music composer. Ravi Teja recently took to Instagram and announced the wrap-up of Goa schedule and also shared a happy picture with the team. Captioning it, he wrote, "And it’s a wrap at goa!! Had super fun!." The upcoming project is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and is bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has a couple of films in the kitty. The stunner will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming Tamil film, Laabam.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

