PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan nails the goth look with her unique style and we are taking notes

Shruti Haasan's love for goth fashion is known to all and every time she tries on a new look we cannot help but admire it. Yet again, the Salaar actress has given us inspiration on goth fashion. Sharing some drool-worthy photos in all black, she wrote on Instagram, “a pristine state of mind”.

Shruti Haasan sizzled in an edgy dress and her layered neckpieces made the bold look much more glamorous. Her shiny tresses make the star look absolutely chic. If you scroll down the actress’ Instagram page, you will get numerous goth looks to take notes from.

Check out the post below:

Just two days ago, Shruti Haasan indulged in some creative time with beau Santanu Hazarika. She shared a short Instagram video where the lovebirds were seen engrossed in arts and craft time. The star is often seen sharing fun posts with the artist. They are extremely open and frank about every aspect of their relationship.