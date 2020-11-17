PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan opts for best travel comfy look as she heads to Chennai for Laabam shoot

Shruti Haasan is quite busy with the shooting of her upcoming films and has been juggling between Hyderabad and Chennai for the same.

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan was spotted today in Hyderabad as she was heading to Chennai for the shooting of her upcoming Tamil film, Laabam. The stunner opted for an all-black sporty yet comfy outfit and looked super fresh as she was heading for another film's shoot. Shruti Haasan is quite busy with the shooting of her upcoming films and has been juggling between Hyderabad and Chennai for the same. The actress was in Hyderabad for Ravi Teja starrer Krack shoot. The upcoming Telugu film Krack is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Talking about Tamil movie Laabam, the upcoming film will see Vijay Sethupathi play the lead role. Earlier, as she resumed the shoot amidst COVID 19, Shruti Haasan shared her experience on being back on sets. It definitely is a weird experience! very surreal. At first, I shot for a short film after being alone for almost six months and all I could think about was how weird it was to be back on set," she told PTI. The actress has been strictly following safety precautions of wearing a mask and has been following new rules and regulations for travel that have changed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out her latest pic before:

Also Read: PHOTO: Shruti Haasan is travel ready as she wears a PPE kit but its her quirky expression that grabs attention

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×