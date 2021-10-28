PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan shows how to ace little black dresses to perfection as she vacays in Dubai

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actresses in Indian cinema. Be it speaking her mind out or acing any outfit stunningly, Shruti handles it with ease. The actress paved a niche for herself by working in different lingual industries. Being an avid social media user, Shruti enjoys a huge fan base of million followers on Instagram. In the latest, Shruti shared a couple of pictures in little black dresses as she is vacating in Dubai.

Shruti Haasan is currently holidaying in Dubai and is making sure to dress the best in her signature black outfits. The actress has shared three different looks in a little black dress and we are totally cues. From the die to classic black, the actress has given a personal touch to the dark colour. Her shoes deserve special mention as she styled the looks with boots and strap heels.

Check out the pics here:

Samantha is also in Dubai currently as she holidaying with her friends Sadhana Singh and Preetham Jukalker. The actress has been constantly sharing happy pics from the vacation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan is busy shooting for her next with Prabhas titled Salaar, which is a pan-Indian film directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. The film is slated to release in all South Indian languages on April 14, 2022.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes her wedding photos with Naga Chaitanya