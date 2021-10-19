PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan spotted at airport in a casual and comfy all black look

Shruti Haasan is one of the most fashionable actresses in the South industry. She is known as the Goth beauty for her signature black attires and makes sure to turn enough heads with her style statement. Be it at the airport or dressing up for an event, the actress never fails to leave us spellbound when it comes to wearing an all-black outfit.

Today, yet again she was spotted at the airport in head to toe black attire but gave a casual and comfy touch. Shruti opted for black leggings with an oversized printed tee. She kept her look minimal with no accessories but essentials with a watch, sneakers and match mask. Shruti also experiments with the new normal, masks as well. they are funky and perfect with her every outfit.

Take a look at her photos below:

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan has opened up about mental health and how therapy helped her. Elaborating on the importance of therapy, Shruti shares, “I have personally benefited so much from therapy, specifically talk therapy. But for some people if it's more of a chemical imbalance then you need medication. It’s literally like being a diabetes patient and needing to take insulin. If you tell a diabetes patient, ‘I think it’s crazy that you take insulin’, they will think you’re crazy telling me what to do for me.”

Also Read: PHOTOS: Raashii Khanna gives a glimpse of her dress trails and it is all things stylish

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in the South. Despite the pandemic, she scored massive success with Ravi Teja starrer Krack and Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. Now, Shruti Haasan is busy shooting for her next with Prabhas titled Salaar, which is a pan-Indian film directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.