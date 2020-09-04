PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan strikes a pose in her chic outfit & the fans are completely awestruck

The fans and followers of the actress are thoroughly delighted to see her in a cool avatar. The actress Shruti Haasan is seen wearing a yellow crop top and black coloured pants.

The latest photos of the actress Shruti Haasan feature her in a stylish look. The sultry diva is seen in a chic outfit. The fans and followers of the actress are thoroughly delighted to see her in a cool avatar. The actress Shruti Haasan is seen wearing a yellow crop top and black coloured pants. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account. The latest photos of Shruti Haasan will leave her fans and followers feeling awestruck.

On the work front, the stunner will be seen as the lead actress in the much awaited drama called Krack. This film will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The upcoming film Krack is helmed by Gopichand Malineni. The film was slated for a release earlier but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's shoot. The first look poster of Krack sees the lead star Ravi Teja in a rugged avatar. The actor is reportedly essaying the role of a tough police officer. The film's teaser sees Ravi Teja in a power packed avatar as he takes on the villains.

Check out the photos:

The first look poster of the film's leading lady, Shruti Haasan in a traditional look. Shruti is seen in a saree on a bike along with Ravi Teja. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The actress Shruti Haasan will also star in the upcoming film Laabam.

Credits :kamlesh Nand

