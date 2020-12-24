PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan takes airport look a notch up in layered dress paired with star print cardigan sweater

Shruti looked super happy and posed for the paps as she made her way inside the airport. Check out photos below.

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, December 24 as she was heading home. The stunner is all set to welcome New Year with her family in style. One can see in the photos, the actress opted for a stunning net dress that paired with a star print cardigan sweater and black boots. The actress looked every bit stylish as she took her airport look a notch up. Shruti looked super happy and posed for the paps as she made her way inside the airport.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan who is an avid social media user recently penned a special post in this regarding her health issues and going through weird 2020. She wrote, “I remember getting so much **** for my appearance from what felt like everyone when these pictures came out and it was weird because I couldn’t bring myself to talk about hormones and health issues I was facing!

She further wrote, "2019-2020 has been that year where I shared my fight, my fears, and my life in a way I hadn’t before.” Shruti further mentions that she feels like going back to that version of herself. It is after that she pens the heartfelt note for her fans that reads, "As 2020 is coming to an end, I really want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to my incredible virtual family – You know who you are and I want you to know I value your love and support so so much. Thank you for being a part of my art and my world. I cherish you."

Meanwhile, check out her airport photos below:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×