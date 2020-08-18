PHOTOS: Shruti Hassan makes for an edgy off duty look in a statement face mask with silver rivets

Shruti Haasan was all smiles for the shutterbugs and made sure to follow social distancing and took proper safety precautions.

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan was recently spotted in her off duty look as she stepped out of her house in Hyderabad. The stunner was clicked in an edgy look and made a statement in the face mask with silver rivets. The actress was all smiles for the shutterbugs and made sure to follow social distancing and took proper safety precautions. Looks like Shruti is in Hyderabad for the shooting of Vakeel Saab. She will also be seen in Ravi Teja's Krack, which is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The first look poster of the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Shruti is on roll as she is also making her career in the music film industry. Her independent solo titled Edge released recently and it received massive feedback. The stunner has also completed 11 years in the Industry. "In a way, I am happy and thankful I am still here but I think my personality is such that I always look for room to improve. So I am always looking to get better at what I do," Shruti told IANS.

Meanwhile, check out her photos below:

Also Read: Prabhas to play Lord Rama in Adipurush; Nag Ashwin says he is very excited to see him in this role

Shruti Haasan will be seen playing an important role in Pawan Kalyan's comeback film, Vakeel Saab. Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×