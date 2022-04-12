PHOTOS: Silambarasan TR is a man of dreams as he flaunts his killer looks in white formals

Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu is one of the most hardworking and talented actors in Kollywood. The main aim of the actor is to keep his fans entertained and always make sure to stand up to it, be it off-screen or on-screen. The actor is not active on social media but whenever he shares any pic, the internet goes by storm. Now, Simbu has managed to do the same as he shared a series of pic looking nothing less than a man of dreams in formal attire.

Silambarasan TR took to his social media handle and shared a few pics, in which he was seen rocking the white formal look. He wore a white shirt with a matching blazer and pants and trust him to look like a greek god. The actor also striked killer poses as he posed for the pics. As soon as he posted the photographs, his fans started pouring sweet comments and love on him.

Simbu is the most handsome and eligible hunk of the South. With these latest pics, he made fans swoon over him and we just can't stop looking, what a fine man indeed right?

Check out Simbu's pics here: