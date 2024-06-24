PHOTOS: Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi attend Ilavarasu’s son’s wedding reception; pose with newlyweds

If you have avidly watched Tamil movies over the last two decades, it would be rare that you have not come across actor Ilavarasu. The veteran actor has made a name for himself in the industry, featuring in short yet impactful roles. Today, on June 24, Ilavarasu’s son Barathan got married to Monisha in a grand wedding reception. Actors Karthi and Sivakarthikeyan arrived at the event, making their presence felt.

Sivakarthikeyan poses with the bride and groom

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is known for movies like Maaveeran and Doctor, was captured at the event. He sported an uncomplicated look, with a simple olive green shirt and jeans. The actor also struck a pose with the bride and groom’s family.

Karthi marks his attendance at the wedding reception

Actor Karthi, who shares a long-standing relationship with Ilavarasu, also graced the event with his presence. The duo have worked together in movies like Viruman, Sardar, and Kadaikutty Singam, flaunting their impeccable on-screen chemistry.

The Kaithi actor rocked a black shirt with gray trousers, with formal brown boots. His ever-so-charming smile as he hopped on stage for a picture, stole the show at the event.

Both Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi have no doubt taken some significant time off of their busy work schedules to make an appearance at the event. So, what does their work schedule look like? Let’s find out!

Sivakarthikeyan’s future projects

As mentioned briefly, Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his upcoming film with Sai Pallavi, titled Amaran. The film is being directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of Major Mukund, who was martyred in 2014 during action in the Qazipathri Operation.

Following Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan has a project with his Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi, as well as Ayalaan 2 with R. Ravikumar.

Karthi’s upcoming projects

Karthi has an array of interesting projects lined up ahead of him. He will next be seen in the film Meiyazhagan, where he will star alongside Arvind Swamy. The film is being directed by ‘96 fame, director Prem Kumar.

Following this, Karthi also has a project with Nalan Kumarasamy, titled Vaa Vaathiyar. In the foreseeable future, the actor will also return to Sardar 2 and the highly-anticipated Kaithi 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

