PHOTOS: Sivakarthikeyan, director Gopichand papped at Sunil Narang's daughter Jahnvi's wedding with Aditya

Tollywood celebs papped arriving at Sunil Narang's daughter Jahnvi's big fat wedding with Aditya.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 23, 2022 09:12 PM IST  |  3.9K
Sunil Narang's daughter, Jahnvi Narang is getting married today to her partner Aditya in a big fat wedding in Hyderabad. Many biggies are expected to grace the wedding. Sivakarthikeyan and director Gopichand were papped arriving at Jahnvi Narang's wedding. 

sivakarthikeyan_at_wedding_1.jpg

sivakarthikeyan_at_wedding.jpg

gopichand_director.jpg

