PHOTOS: Sivakarthikeyan, director Gopichand papped at Sunil Narang's daughter Jahnvi's wedding with Aditya
Tollywood celebs papped arriving at Sunil Narang's daughter Jahnvi's big fat wedding with Aditya.
Sunil Narang's daughter, Jahnvi Narang is getting married today to her partner Aditya in a big fat wedding in Hyderabad. Many biggies are expected to grace the wedding. Sivakarthikeyan and director Gopichand were papped arriving at Jahnvi Narang's wedding.
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
