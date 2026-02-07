PHOTOS: Sivakarthikeyan shares ‘adrenaline rush’ of meeting Ajith Kumar at Abu Dhabi racetrack

Ajith Kumar is currently involved in his racing season ahead of beginning work on his next film. Now, Sivakarthikeyan has been spotted meeting the actor in Abu Dhabi and shared a post on social media.

Sivakarthikeyan meets with Ajith Kumar in Abu Dhabi

Taking to his social media handle, Sivakarthikeyan penned a special post for Ajith Kumar after meeting him in Abu Dhabi. The actor wrote, “Pure passion, commitment, dedication, and resilience, experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear AK sir.”

Here’s the post:

Earlier, actors such as Nayanthara and R. Madhavan, among others, had also met Ajith Kumar at the racetrack.

Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly (GBU). Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film narrates the story of AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year prison sentence. However, upon his release, he discovers that his son has been framed for a crime he did not commit.

AK is then forced to return to his old ways to uncover who targeted his son and clear his name once and for all.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya ev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Ajith is set to headline a film tentatively titled AK64, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The upcoming action entertainer will mark his reunion with the Good Bad Ugly director, with shooting scheduled to begin in February 2026.

While more details are yet to be revealed, the filmmaker has stated that the film will be different from GBU and suitable for audiences of all kinds.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in a lead role in the period drama Parasakthi. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film features Ravi Mohan as the primary antagonist, with Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali as co-leads. It is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

The actor will next appear in a film directed by Venkat Prabhu, with more details yet to be announced.

