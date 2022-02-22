PHOTOS: Sivakarthikeyan, Simbu, Suriya, Santhanam and Yuvan Shankar Raja attend a big fat wedding in Chennai

Film Producer GN Anbu Chezhiyan's daughter Sushmitha got married to Sharan, the son of the director of Sun IAS Academy in Chennai on February 21. The wedding was attended by many biggies of Kollywood. Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and many others graced the big fat wedding.

Sivakarthikeyan, Simbu, Suriya, Santhanam and Yuvan Shankar Raja were among the celebs who were papped attending the wedding yesterday. Several politicians attended Anbu Chezhian's family event. Suriya made a stylish entry in a semi-formal outfit and we cannot take our eyes off how dashing he looked in it.

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Suriya is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Tamil film, Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, with Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M. S. Bhaskar in supporting roles.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is releasing on March 10 and has music by D. Imman.