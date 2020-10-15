  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sonu Sood looks stylish as he gets clicked on the sets of Bellamkonda Sreenivas's Alludu Adhurs

One can see in the photos, Sonu is looking dapper in a floral shirt paired with formal pants and a pair of white sneakers.
Bollywood and South star Sonu Sood recently joined the sets of the Telugu movie Alludu Adhurs. The upcoming film stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead role, with Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel as the female lead actress. Sonu Sood was spotted today on the sets of the film in Hyderabad in his best stylish look. One can see in the photos, Sonu is looking dapper in a floral shirt paired with formal pants and a pair of white sneakers. He was all smiles and looked super fresh. Sonu Sood had hit the headlines during the lockdown for helping migrant workers to go back to their homes. He has also helped many people living in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

When Sonu Soon had reached on the sets of Alludu Adhurs last month, the actor received a warm welcome from the team. He was also felicitated by the veteran actor Prakash Raj, who is also a part of the upcoming Telugu film. Talking about Alludu Adhurs, the shooting of the film got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. This is for the second time Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Sonu Sood will be sharing the screen space after Sita. Written and directed by Santosh Sreenivas, Alludu Adhurs is produced by G Subrahmanyam under his banner. 

Check out Sonu Sood's photos below: 

The first look poster of Alludu Adhurs was released earlier this year and moviegoers are eagerly waiting to know what's in stores for them.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Yash looks his stylish best at Hyderabad airport as he arrives for the new schedule of KGF Chapter 2

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

