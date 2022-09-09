PHOTOS: Srinidhi Shetty gives cues on how to rock a festive look in this embellished red outfit
Srinidhi Shetty has made a loyal fanbase for herself with her portrayal of Reena Desai in the KGF series. Besides leaving the fans impressed with her acting prowess, the diva also shells fashion goals with her sartorial choice of attire. Recently, the star gave notes on how to nail a festive look in a beautiful red embellished attire. Her statement jhumkas and matt makeup complimented the look perfectly.
In an exclusive conversation with us, Srinidhi Shetty talked about facing pressure after the release of KGF: Part 1, "People who started with me in 2016, have already done 10 movies and so it does affect a little bit. Yes, the waiting can get too much for your family, friends in terms of that you are now getting younger and time is running. 'You are only holding on to KGF and doing nothing else. what is wrong with you.' People can talk like this and in times of pandemic you cannot do much but people who started in 2016, have already done 10 movies so it does affect a little bit. I will not lie, I have gone through that of being anxious but I knew the end results, how the movie will turn out to be. The whole movie is beautifully made. I have seen the whole process, so trying to be confident."
In the meantime, she was last seen as the leading lady opposite Vikram in Cobra. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the project also featured Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi, and K. S. Ravikumar in ancillary roles, along with the rest
