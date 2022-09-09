PHOTOS: Srinidhi Shetty gives cues on how to rock a festive look in this embellished red outfit

In an exclusive conversation with us, Srinidhi Shetty talked about facing pressure after the release of KGF: Part 1, "People who started with me in 2016, have already done 10 movies and so it does affect a little bit. Yes, the waiting can get too much for your family, friends in terms of that you are now getting younger and time is running. 'You are only holding on to KGF and doing nothing else. what is wrong with you.' People can talk like this and in times of pandemic you cannot do much but people who started in 2016, have already done 10 movies so it does affect a little bit. I will not lie, I have gone through that of being anxious but I knew the end results, how the movie will turn out to be. The whole movie is beautifully made. I have seen the whole process, so trying to be confident."