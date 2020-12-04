PHOTOS: SS Rajamouli spotted with his family at Hyderabad airport as he returned post RRR shoot

SS Rajamouli was spotted at the airport with his family as he arrived from Mahabaleshwar and his calm and composed demeanour has left us amazed.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as he returned from Mahabaleshwar after wrapping up an important schedule of RRR. SS Rajamouli was spotted at the airport with his family as he arrived from Mahabaleshwar and his calm and composed demeanour has left us amazed. One can see in the photos, Rajamouli seems to be waiting for his car with his wife and kids on returning from RRR shoot. Earlier in the morning, Jr NTR was also spotted as he returned to Hyderabad.

The makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer have wrapped up a few action scenes in Mahabaleshwar and will be heading soon to the new schedule. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same. RRR is based on the lives of two real-life revolutionaries- Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The upcoming magnum opus also stars Bollywood celebs and . While Alia is yet to complete her shoot, Devgn had shot for his part before the lockdown.

The high-budget film is set to release next year in 10 languages. Also, international star Olivia Morris will be seen as Jennifer, Ray Stevenson as Scott and Alison Doody will be seen as Lady Scott in RRR.

