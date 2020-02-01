Photos of STR in Bigg Boss contestant Mahat’s wedding go viral; Check it out

Pictures of STR from the wedding of his actor friend Mahat and Prachi, are making rounds on social media.

Mahat Ragavendra, who rose to fame after acting in Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha, got married to his model girlfriend Prachi. The actor received more fan base after taking part in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. STR, who is close friends with Mahat for a long time, took part in the wedding in traditional Tamil attire, silk white dhoti and shirt. Pictures of STR, Mahat, and Prachi have been making rounds on social media.

Last year, Mahat and Prachi got engaged after Mahat’s exit from the Bigg Boss house. The couple had a minor fallout after Mahat’s famous relationship with his co contestant Yashika Aannand. However, they settled down their scores after Mahat came out.

Mahat, on January 30, took to his Instagram space and shared a photo collage while revealing about their wedding plan. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all- learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think that we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU”.

