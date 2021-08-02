PHOTOS: Sundeep Kishan gives Vijay Sethupathi peck on the cheek; calls it 'The Big Brother Love'

Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan have teamed up for an exciting project, to be directed by Ranjith Jeyakodi. The two are coming together for a big-ticket Pan-India film and amidst the excitement, Sundeep Kishan has a few photos with Vijay Sethupathi that have taken social media by storm. One can see, Sundeep Kishan giving Vijay Sethupathi a tiny adorable peck on the cheek and we cannot get enough of their off-screen bromance.

Sharing the photos, Sundeep tweeted, "The Big Brother Love...The one and one “Makkal Selvan" @VijaySethuOffl Loading Soon…" Sundeep has finally confirmed joining hands with Sethupathi and fans can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. The film will reportedly be presented by The Family Man fame makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and produced by Bharath Chowdary.

Meanwhile, check out their photos below:

The Big Brother Love

The one and one “Makkal Selvan”@VijaySethuOffl Loading Soon… pic.twitter.com/H5XDuxgdSH — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) August 2, 2021

At the moment, Vijay Sethupathi is loaded with a lot of big projects. He is currently shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram in Chennai. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil.

Besides this, he also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mumbaikar, and Annabelle Subramaniam to name a few.