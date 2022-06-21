PHOTOS: Sundeep Kishan nails the all-blue look as he is spotted at the Mumbai airport

Sundeep Kishan was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport. The Micheal actor opted for a navy blue shirt and sky blue jeans for his off-duty look. His outfit of the day also included white sneakers and black sunglasses. However, the reason for his visit to the maximum city is presently unknown.

Next, the actor has the highly-anticipated pan-India drama Michael in the making right now. Ranjit Jeyakodi is directing this action flick, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the protagonist. Being made under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP, the project is likely to be out in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. However, the release date of the film is not out yet.

Check out the pictures below:

On the actor's birthday on 7th May this year, the makers shared the first look poster from the flick. The star flaunted his chiselled body. He was seen brandishing a gun down at the people who are blazing guns and knives at him.

Divyansha Kaushik will be seen as Sundeep Kishan’s love interest in the movie, while Gautham Vasudev Menon is onboard the film's cast as the antagonist. Additionally, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also play an important role in the action entertainer.

Ranjit Jeyakodi has joined hands with Vijay Sethupathi for the second time, after their 2017 flick Puriyaatha Puthir, co-starring Gayathrie Shankar. The filmmaker is known for helming Harish Kalyan and Shilpa Manjunath in the film 2019 drama, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum.

Sundeep Kishan further has C V Kumar’s directorial Maayavan Reloaded up his sleeve. This film is also touted to be an action thriller, with Lavanya Tripathi as the leading lady.

He has also announced his next with director Vi Anand. This upcoming supernatural fantasy marks the actor and director's second collaboration post their 2015 film titled Tiger.

Also Read: Airport Spotting: Tamannaah Bhatia is a desi beauty in an Anarkali suit; Pooja Hegde slays the off-duty look