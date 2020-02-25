PHOTOS: Suniel Shetty and Ganesh Acharya keep it casual as they get spotted at Hyderabad airport

Actor Suniel Shetty and choreographer Ganesh Acharya were spotted at Hyderabad airport, where they both were seen in casual wear, as they posed for the camera.

Suniel Shetty, who was last seen playing the main antagonist in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. He was accompanied by choreographer Ganesh Acharya at the airport. While Sunil kept it cool with a solid round neck tee and cargo pants, Ganesh was seen in a solid black casual shirt and denim pants. Though they kept it casual, they still owned the look and made necks turn towards them as they entered the airport.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty’s performance in Darbar was applauded by fans and critics alike and he made a ruthless villain. He was seen as a cold, unshakeable baddy, who made the life of the protagonist Rajinikanth, take an unexpected twist, thereby causing a huge trauma. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also had Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas in key roles. Darbar was bankrolled by Lyca productions and music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, he will be seen next in Vishnu Manchu directorial along with Kajal Aggarwal. The film, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin is based on the most talked about IT scam that shook the whole world. More details regarding the film the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon. The actor will also be seen in veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan’s next film. The duo’s earlier films Hera Pheri and Chup Chup Ke to name a few, turned out to be great blockbusters.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

