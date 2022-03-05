PHOTOS: Suriya & Karthi make for best handsome brothers duo as they get papped at an event in Chennai
Advertisement
Suriya and Karthi, proved why they are called the handsome brothers of the industry, as they got spotted at an event in Chennai. While Karthi opted for a traditional mundu attire, Suriya graced the event in a simple yet stylish look in basic jeans and a shirt.
Suriya is currently busy promoting his upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Etharkkum Thuninthavan, which is set for release on March 11.
Advertisement
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!