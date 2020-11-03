PHOTOS: Suriya looks dapper in ethnic wear as he attends Sudha Kongara's daughter's wedding

Suriya was all smiles and greeted Sudha Kongara's family at the wedding function. Take a look!

Suriya recently attended Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara's daughter's wedding in Chennai. The actor attended wedding function today in Chennai and his look in ethnic wear grabbed all the attention. The Tamil star looked dapper in a dark coloured kurta set paired with a jacket. However, his new look in long tresses has our heart. Suriya was all smiles and greeted Sudha Kongara's family at the wedding function. Suriya's new look in combed long tresses and rough beard is assumed to be one of his looks from Vaadivaasal. The film’s music composer is GV Prakash Kumar.

Talking about NGK actor's upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru, the film is releasing on OTT platform and is based on the autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The book was written by Captain G.R. Gopinath, who chronicled the struggles that he faced in his pursuit to launch a low-cost airline service. The film also features actors Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu, and is releasing on November 12.

Check out photos of Suriya from the wedding below:

Actor @Suriya_offl Attended Indian Film Director Sudha Kongara's Daughter's Wedding Function In Chennai.@PRO_Priya pic.twitter.com/5j4eUo8DK9 — SPP Media Communication (@spp_media) November 3, 2020

“Sorrarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support,” said actor and producer Suriya as he released the trailer of the film recently.

