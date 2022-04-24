PHOTOS: Suriya spotted in Mumbai; Keeps it cool in semi-formal look and sunnies

Published on Apr 24, 2022
Suriya spotted in Mumbai
PHOTOS: Suriya spotted in Mumbai; Keeps it cool in semi-formal look and sunnies
Kollywood star Suriya was spotted outside a production house in Mumbai today. The actor turned enough heads with his simple yet cool semi-formal look and sunnies. Apparently, Suriya is in Mumbai as his production house, 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment will be remaking the Tamil hit film 'Soorarai Pottru' in Hindi.

Soorarai Pottru will be remade in Hindi by the same director Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment, in association with Vikram Malhotra under the Abundantia Entertainment banner. 

