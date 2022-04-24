PHOTOS: Suriya spotted in Mumbai; Keeps it cool in semi-formal look and sunnies

Soorarai Pottru will be remade in Hindi by the same director Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment, in association with Vikram Malhotra under the Abundantia Entertainment banner.

