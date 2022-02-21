PHOTOS: Surya looks dapper as he attends Producer Anbu Chezhiyan's daughter's wedding reception

Daughter of famous Tamil producer G.N. Anbu Chezhian, Sushmita got married today in Chennai. The famous celebrities from Kollywood were part of the celebration. Industry biggies Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, and Kamal Haasan were spotted at the venue amid high security. The high-profile wedding was followed by a grand reception that was attended by Suriya.

The Etharkkum Thunindhavan star was dressed in a printed shirt and black trousers. Even in this casual look, the actor managed to make this powerful presence felt at the gathering. The paparazzi have been keeping a close look at the festivities throughout the day.

Check out the pictures below:

In the meantime, Kamal Haasan recently announced that he will no longer be a part of the Bigg Boss Ultimate show. The actor cited his commitment to the action drama Vikram as the reason for opting out of the reality show. He added that despite his efforts to manage both projects, it is no longer possible for him.

Circling back to Suriya, the much-awaited teaser of his next Etharkkum Thunindhavan was released yesterday. In the almost one-minute clip, Suriya is seen nailing the action avatar yet again. The teaser is a perfect mix of action and emotion. Directed by Pandiraj, the project stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role. The star cast of the film also includes Sathyaraj, Jayaprakash, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, and Ilavarasu. Suriya will also be joining hands with Annaatthe director Siva, and Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for their upcoming ventures. Although, no official announcement regarding the films has been made, as of now.