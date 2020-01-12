PHOTOS: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi wins hearts with his swag at the Zee Telugu Awards

Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, made an appearance at the Zee Telugu Awards and impressed with his swag at the red carpet.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is one of the actors in Tollywood who never fails to make the heads turn every time he steps out. Be it on the silver screen or an event, the legendary actor always makes us skip a heartbeat with his swag. And that’s exactly what he did as he made an appearance at the ongoing Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020 tonight. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy looked dapper as he walked down the red carpet of the prestigious event and it was difficult to take eyes off his impressive persona.

Interestingly, while all the stars were seen decked in classy suits for Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020, Chiranjeevi chose to keep it simple for the event. The Bruce Lee - The Fighter star was spotted in a sky blue coloured shirt which he had paired with black trousers and black loafers. Chiranjeevi had rolled up the sleeves of the shirt and didn’t bother to tuck it in as well. Clearly, the megastar believes it is the work that speaks for him rather than his red carpet looks.

Take a look at Chiranjeevi’s red carpet look from Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020:

Talking about the work front, the megastar has won hearts with his performance of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He will soon be seen in Koratala Siva upcoming directorial which is tentatively titled as Chiru 152. The movie has hit the floors in December 2019 and the makers are, reportedly, considering Trisha Krishnan and Ileana D’Cruz for the female lead.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

