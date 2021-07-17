PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia aces casual look as she gets spotted after completing dubbing of Maestro

Tamannaah Bhatia sported black and white casual look as she was spotted after completing dubbing of the Nithiin starrer Maestro

Maestro is an upcoming Telugu film starring Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh. The movie is a remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun 2018. Maestro is one of the anticipated and awaited films in Tollywood. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is a dark thriller and is produced by Sreshth Movies. The shooting of the film has completed and currently post production is progressing at brisk phase.

Tamannaah, who is reprising the role of in the film, has completed dubbing for the movie. As the actress was heading out of the dubbing studio, she was spotted by the paparazzi. In the photos, Tamannaah can be seen acing the casual look as she sported an oversized t-shirt, joggers and a black jacket. She teamed up the entire look with a Gucci book and black sneakers. Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah is busy with a string of movies and projects in her hands. Tamannaah is currently filming for the movie F3: Fun and Frustration alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. F3 is directed by Anil Ravipudi. She is also working on the romantic movie Gurthunda Seethakalam opposite Satyadev. This movie is directed by Nagasekhar. She is also awaiting the release of her movie Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand. This movie directed by Sampath Nandi was postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. The actress is also hosting the TV show Masterchef Telugu.

